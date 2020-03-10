D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Hits New 12-Month Low at $175.00

D4t4 Solutions PLC (LON:D4T4) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 175.60 ($2.31), with a volume of 45382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175.60 ($2.31).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 203.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60.

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides data collection, management, and analytics solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Licence Sales, Project Work, and Recurring Revenues. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

