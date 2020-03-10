Databroker (DTX) One Day Volume Hits $8,929.00

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Databroker has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $8,929.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker token can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

DTX is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

