DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Trading Up 12.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)’s share price was up 12.9% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $7.20, approximately 4,975,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 1,364,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Specifically, President Don Baldridge bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 20,689 shares in the company, valued at $126,616.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Loving bought 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $33,215.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,275 shares of company stock valued at $232,315. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on DCP Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 5.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 43.33%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $4,496,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 11.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.