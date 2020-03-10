Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Down 11.8%

Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s share price traded down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30, 1,006,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 635,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 97,867 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 10,095.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,110,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth $102,000.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.