DeVault 24 Hour Volume Hits $273.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. DeVault has a market capitalization of $80,900.41 and $273.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. During the last seven days, DeVault has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004142 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000976 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000104 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 217,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 184,683,235 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc . DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

