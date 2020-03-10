Diamond (DMD) Market Capitalization Achieves $572,840.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 29.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $572,840.00 and approximately $1,373.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 58% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002350 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,434,664 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

