Diamond Platform Token Trading Down 6% Over Last Week (DPT)

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond Platform Token token can currently be bought for about $7.34 or 0.00080447 BTC on major exchanges including LocalTrade and LATOKEN. Diamond Platform Token has a market cap of $12.63 million and $207,683.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Diamond Platform Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Token Profile

Diamond Platform Token (CRYPTO:DPT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,720,499 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com . Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower . The official message board for Diamond Platform Token is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin . The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and LocalTrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond Platform Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Platform Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond Platform Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.