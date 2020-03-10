Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Trading 20.5% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) traded up 20.5% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.99, 2,167,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,493,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Specifically, Director Ellen Costello acquired 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $69,920.00. Also, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,890. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $435.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at $187,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 33.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

