Dods Group (LON:DODS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.00

Dods Group PLC (LON:DODS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05), with a volume of 34320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.01.

About Dods Group (LON:DODS)

Dods Group plc, a publishing company, engages in the provision of information and insights into the political and public policy environments primarily in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and France. The company is involved in the provision of books and magazines; curation and aggregation of information and data; and provision of services through a combination of online information and digital services, training courses, conferences and events publications, and other media.

