Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Down 11.2%

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) fell 11.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $29.67, 1,149,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 270% from the average session volume of 310,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRQ. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 671.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.53 million. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

About Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.