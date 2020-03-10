Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Trading Down 11.2%

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX)’s stock price was down 11.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $15.58, approximately 622,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 343,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $357.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 91.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynex Capital Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $3,380,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

