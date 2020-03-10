E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EONGY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

EONGY traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 84,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,011. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $12.58.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.