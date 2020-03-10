E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EONGY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

EONGY traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 84,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,011. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $12.58.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

