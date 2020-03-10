East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Trading Down 12%

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) fell 12% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.37 and last traded at $32.45, 3,023,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 111% from the average session volume of 1,435,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 768.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.