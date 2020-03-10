Edgeless Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Liqui and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $1,311.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.98 or 0.02486109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00213281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00051155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000189 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 65% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00124490 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless’ genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Tidex, ABCC, Liqui, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

