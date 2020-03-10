Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Trading Down 11.2%

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)’s stock price fell 11.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.34, 4,750,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 3,643,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EGO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.97.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile (NYSE:EGO)
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.
