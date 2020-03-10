Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Trading Down 11.2%

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)’s stock price fell 11.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.34, 4,750,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 3,643,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EGO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

