Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.70

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 2309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

AKO.B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

