Encana (TSE:OVV) Price Target Lowered to C$5.50 at National Bank Financial

Encana (TSE:OVV) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Encana in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of Encana stock traded up C$1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.07. 10,244,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. Encana has a 12 month low of C$2.95 and a 12 month high of C$24.28.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

