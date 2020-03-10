Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 90.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.85.

Shares of ERF traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.89. 4,885,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,875. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$2.74 and a 1-year high of C$13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.29.

In other Enerplus news, Director Elliott Pew bought 11,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,403.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$319,718.77. Also, Senior Officer Raymond John Daniels sold 135,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.31, for a total value of C$1,263,897.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$190,389.50.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

