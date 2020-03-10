EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Shares Up 6.5% on Insider Buying Activity

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $49.46 and last traded at $49.27, 137,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 94,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.26.

Specifically, CAO Steven R. Bower bought 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,346.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,474.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.69.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.70 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.84%. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,901,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 108,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

