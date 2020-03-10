Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX)’s stock price dropped 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.72, approximately 531,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 450,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

EQX has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered Equinox Gold Cp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinox Gold Cp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.53.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter.

About Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

