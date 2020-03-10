Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Shares Up 13.7% on Insider Buying Activity

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) shot up 13.7% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $17.49 and last traded at $17.49, 7,789,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 98% from the average session volume of 3,934,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

Specifically, Director Ramon De Oliveira acquired 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $198,248.20. Also, insider Nick Lane acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $63,058.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 35,625 shares of company stock valued at $547,913. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQH. ValuEngine raised shares of Equitable from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 55.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Equitable by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Equitable by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Equitable by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 495,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

