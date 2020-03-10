Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Trading Down 10.7%

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) shares fell 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.44, 1,949,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 128% from the average session volume of 854,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on EB. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Eventbrite from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $987.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.31.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Eventbrite by 2,082.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Eventbrite by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 78,755 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Eventbrite by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

