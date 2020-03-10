Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $160.00

Everyman Media Group PLC (LON:EMAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 163.98 ($2.16), with a volume of 85377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184 ($2.42).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.87, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 216.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 193.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40.

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 22 venues with 69 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

