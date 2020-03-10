Expanse Reaches Market Cap of $692,062.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex and Cryptopia. In the last week, Expanse has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $692,062.00 and approximately $3,960.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

