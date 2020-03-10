Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 12.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) shares traded down 12.2% on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $98.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as low as $40.80 and last traded at $41.86, 72,769,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 199% from the average session volume of 24,372,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.69.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.46.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $212.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.