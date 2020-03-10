F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Trading Up 8.7% After Insider Buying Activity

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) shares were up 8.7% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.88, approximately 3,393,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,134,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Specifically, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 28,500 shares of company stock worth $276,425. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.30.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

