Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $328.84

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 328.84 ($4.33) and last traded at GBX 337.60 ($4.44), with a volume of 150120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 337.60 ($4.44).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 386.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 406.62. The company has a market capitalization of $244.76 million and a P/E ratio of 9.76.

In other news, insider Michael Warren purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 350 ($4.60) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($9,208.10).

Fidelity Asian Values PLC is an investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital growth principally from the stock markets of the Asian Region, excluding Japan. It seeks to meet its investment objective through investment in a diversified portfolio of securities and instruments issued by or related to companies listed on the stock markets in the Asian Region, excluding Japan, but investments may be made in companies listed elsewhere.

