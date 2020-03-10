Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) President Thomas Charles Lauer Purchases 5,000 Shares

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) President Thomas Charles Lauer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00.

Fidus Investment stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.07. 347,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,258. Fidus Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $332.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 62.86% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.92%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDUS. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,081,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

