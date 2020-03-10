Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) dropped 10.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.52 and last traded at $22.81, approximately 134,066,578 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 63,200,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 194,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 91.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 28,982 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 15,328 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

