First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock Price Up 8.3% on Insider Buying Activity

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)’s share price rose 8.3% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $26.14, approximately 1,009,959 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 417,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

Specifically, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $48,622.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,557.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Insiders have bought a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $615,343 in the last three months. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $33.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.16.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $43,964,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $5,351,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $16,448,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 243,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 129,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

