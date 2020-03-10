First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Trading Down 11.6%

Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) fell 11.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.35 and last traded at $19.47, 1,737,624 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 111% from the average session volume of 822,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FHB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.68.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $100,901.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $45,474,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,375,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,381,000 after buying an additional 34,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,519,000 after buying an additional 20,029 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $793,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 833.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 140,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 125,090 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

