First Property Group (LON:FPO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.15

First Property Group PLC (LON:FPO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.15 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.49), with a volume of 119708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.49).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $41.39 million and a P/E ratio of 7.40.

Get First Property Group alerts:

In other news, insider Ben Habib bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £36,000 ($47,355.96).

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.