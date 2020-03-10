Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Shares Down 11.3%

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) shares were down 11.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.31, approximately 566,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 489,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on FPRX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Five Prime Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $135.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.54.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 922.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPRX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 506.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 207,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 173,581 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,336,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 176,436 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 16,764.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 83,821 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.