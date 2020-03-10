Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

FFIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,525.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $102,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,151 shares in the company, valued at $721,650.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Flushing Financial by 1,418.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Flushing Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.14. 163,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,503. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $46.22 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

