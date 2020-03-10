FNB Protocol (FNB) 1-Day Volume Hits $234,218.00

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $4.83 million and $234,218.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FNB Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Allbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.98 or 0.02486109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00213281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00051155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000189 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00124490 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,340,255,913 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

