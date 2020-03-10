Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price traded down 10.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.96, 1,839,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,389,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSM shares. ValuEngine raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $484.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.
