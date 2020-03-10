Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price traded down 10.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.96, 1,839,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,389,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSM shares. ValuEngine raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $484.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 542.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 78,201 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth $7,297,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 444,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 71,109 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.