Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Lowered to C$147.50 at National Bank Financial

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$150.00 to C$147.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$148.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock traded up C$1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$148.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,542,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$150.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$133.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion and a PE ratio of 139.11. Franco Nevada has a 52 week low of C$93.24 and a 52 week high of C$163.80.

In other Franco Nevada news, Director David Harquail sold 18,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.39, for a total transaction of C$2,470,629.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,007,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$131,310,162.23. Also, Director John Blanchette sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.73, for a total transaction of C$891,559.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,820.09. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,749 shares of company stock valued at $8,301,088.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

