Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$145.00 at Eight Capital

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target lifted by analysts at Eight Capital from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.31% from the stock’s previous close.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$148.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Franco Nevada stock traded up C$1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$148.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,542,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,624. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$93.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$163.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 139.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$150.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$133.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Lloyd Hyunsoo Hong sold 11,401 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total transaction of C$1,519,297.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at C$606,466.26. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 3,776 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.60, for a total transaction of C$489,369.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,306,072. Insiders sold 63,749 shares of company stock worth $8,301,088 in the last 90 days.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

