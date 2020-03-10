Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Trading Up 8.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)’s share price was up 8.8% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $43.06 and last traded at $42.65, approximately 1,652,885 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,159,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.19.

Specifically, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $216,433.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,718.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $195,950.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,801 shares of company stock worth $2,463,065. 6.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 81.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 105,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

