Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GDI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Gardner Denver in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Gardner Denver by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Gardner Denver by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Gardner Denver by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Gardner Denver in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 48,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDI stock remained flat at $$32.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Gardner Denver has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

