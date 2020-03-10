GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.00

GCM Resources PLC (LON:GCM) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.10 ($0.13), with a volume of 182759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.10 ($0.13).

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

GCM Resources Company Profile (LON:GCM)

