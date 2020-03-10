General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Stock Price Down 12.4%

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO)’s stock price was down 12.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, approximately 617,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 240,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.75 target price on shares of General Moly in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Moly stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 0.36% of General Moly worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

