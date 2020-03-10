Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Price Up 6.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $26.24 and last traded at $26.24, approximately 2,626,088 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,673,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Gentex by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 534,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 313,828 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,338,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Gentex by 397.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 366,147 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Gentex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,493,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,735,000 after purchasing an additional 31,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

