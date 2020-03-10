Gina Harrison Sells 1,328 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Qorvo stock traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.00. 2,753,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,499. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Qorvo Inc has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.1% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 100.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 166,764 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 829.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 27,974 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.05.

Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

