Gulden Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,100.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, GuldenTrader, Nocks and Bleutrade. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $5.31 million and $12,100.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00632499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012298 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009103 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 507,480,647 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GuldenTrader, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, YoBit and Nocks. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

