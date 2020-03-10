Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) will report $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOG. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,715,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,810,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,338,000 after purchasing an additional 554,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,685,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,185,000 after purchasing an additional 455,044 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,518,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,027,000 after purchasing an additional 369,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 571,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 298,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOG traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.53. 3,564,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,767. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 45.24%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.