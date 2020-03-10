Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to report $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Harsco reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 93.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Harsco had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $399.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million.

HSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE HSC traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. Harsco has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $836.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 829.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

