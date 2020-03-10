Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $395.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will post sales of $395.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $390.00 million to $400.22 million. Harsco reported sales of $447.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Harsco had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $399.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSC shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Harsco stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,314. Harsco has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harsco by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,995,000 after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Harsco by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 30.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Harsco by 29.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 38,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Harsco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

