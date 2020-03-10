Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings. Healthcare Trust Of America reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.31. 2,945,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,282. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.79, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 186,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

