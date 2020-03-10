Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Price Up 13.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) shares rose 13.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $21.52 and last traded at $20.94, approximately 5,270,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 2,386,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

Specifically, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.79.

The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -91.04, a PEG ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.